At present there is no threat in Kyiv direction, - General Staff

Currently, there is no threat of a new Russian offensive on Kyiv.

This was stated by Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov, Censor.NET informs with reference to LB.ua.

"Currently, no signs of the creation of offensive groups by the enemy in the Kyiv direction have been identified. At present, the enemy has involved almost all its ground forces in armed aggression against our state," the general said.

At the same time, Hromov did not rule out that the enemy could change tactics at any time.

"But it is possible that if a political decision is made, its armed forces will be replenished. Mobilization will also be carried out. Hidden or open mobilization. Under these conditions, we do not rule out that the enemy may create appropriate military units, conduct combat operations, and create groups to attack in other directions. Including the attack on Kyiv. This requires conditions, it takes time, "he warned.

