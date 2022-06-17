Russian armed aggression affects over 900 children in Ukraine

A total of 322 children have been killed and over 581 injured in Ukraine since the Russian invasion started.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram.

"As of June 17, 2022, over 900 children in Ukraine were affected by the Russian armed aggression. According to the data from juvenile prosecutors, a total of 322 children were killed and over 581 injured," the report states.

These data are not final, as they are being investigated within the areas of hostilities, temporarily occupied and liberated areas.

Currently, most casualties were recorded in Donetsk Region (301), Kharkiv Region (170), Kyiv Region (116), Chernihiv Region (68), Luhansk Region (54), Kherson Region (52), Mykolaiv Region (48), Zaporizhzhia Region (30), Sumy Region (17).

When recording criminal offences, the Ukrainian side received information about two 12-year-old girls, a 5-year-old boy and a 5-year old girl, who were killed in Russia’s shelling of Mariupol in March-May 2022.

A total of 2,028 educational institutions were damaged across Ukraine as a result of Russia’s daily air and artillery strikes, and 209 of them were destroyed completely.

A reminder that, on February 24, 2022, Russia started a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian occupiers are shelling and bombarding Ukrainian cities and villages, torturing and murdering civilians.