Evacuation from Azot plant in Sievierodonetsk impossible now - Haidai

Evacuations from the Azot plant in the city of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, are currently impossible.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram.

"It is now physically impossible to get out of the plant and it is simply dangerous to do so due to nonstop shelling and fighting," Haidai said.

According to him, 568 people are in the shelters, including 38 children.

"Last month, when we proposed [evacuations], these people refused to evacuate. Exit from the plant is possible only when a complete ceasefire is achieved," Haidai said.

He added that Sievierodonetsk is not blocked and there is communication with the city.