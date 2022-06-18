ENG
Enemy fired at Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznichenko

The enemy fired again at the Kryvyi Rih district, hit the village of Velyka Kostromka several times with artillery.

The head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Sirens shouted twice in the region at night. The enemy fired again at the Kryvyi Rih district. The enemy hit the village of Velyka Kostromka several times with artillery. There is destruction. People were not injured," the statement said.

