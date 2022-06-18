Lend-Lease for Ukraine has not started yet, - Danilov

Arms deliveries to Ukraine from the United States have not yet begun and may start in a few months.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said this in an interview with Liga.net, Censor.NET reports.

"The land lease has not started yet. But the adoption of the law on land lease is a very positive decision for us. And the land lease will be, the question is when. Here we return to the fact that in war everyone's watch works differently. For some, the day is like the day, but for us it is a completely different dimension," Danilov said.

Asked more when the land lease is expected to be delivered, he said: "It could be July-August, it could be September."

At the same time, Danilov said that the Soviet-style 122- and 155-mm ammunition was "almost gone."

Asked how he evaluates the results of Rammstein-3, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council said: "We need to ask the question: Who owes us what? To do this, we must have a slightly different relationship with those countries that are committed. If our country was a member of NATO, it would be a completely different conversation. "

"Today we have to thank the countries that help us. There are a lot of them. We don't know about everyone.

Many countries are asking not to voice the military weapons they hand over to us. Time will pass and there will be our victory - we will thank everyone," he said.

"No one will defend our country except us. Will they help us with weapons? They will. Will there be enough of these weapons?"

Weapons are never enough. But in this war, each country has its own tasks and visions for itself," Danilov said.