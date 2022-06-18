Zelensky submitted to Council bill on ratification of Istanbul Convention

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi registered in the Verkhovna Rada a bill "On Ratification of the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence" (№0157).

The document was published on the parliament's website, Censor.NET reports.

Implementation of the document in case of its adoption by the Verkhovna Rada will have an impact on the interests of Ukraine in the implementation of international obligations in the field of human rights and fundamental freedoms and the interests of individuals victims of domestic and gender-based violence, in terms of providing guarantees to protect their rights and provide them with assistance. This international agreement of the Council of Europe provides for the criminalization of violence against women, domestic violence, harassment, forced marriages and abortions, sterilization.

See more: Zelensky and Johnson visited St. Michael's Monastery and exhibition of occupants' destroyed military equipment. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The document was signed by 46 countries and the European Union. However, 11 more of them, including Ukraine, have not ratified the agreement. The Istanbul Convention was signed by Ukraine in 2011, but has not yet been ratified due to protests against the term "gender" used in it.