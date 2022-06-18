Rashists threw all their reserves to Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions, - Haidai

The Russian occupants have thrown all their reserves into the Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions, trying to establish full control over the regional center and to "cut off" the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway.

This was stated in Facebook was stated by the Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The Russians have thrown all their reserves into the Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions. They are trying to establish full control over the regional center and "cut" the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway. They have no success, they are killed en masse," said the official.

According to Haidai, the people hiding in the shelters of the "Azot" plant refused to evacuate. When communicating with the population, the National Guard recorded the refusal on video.

The head of the Luhansk RMA stressed that despite the destruction of all the bridges leading to Severodonetsk, communication with the city is preserved - there are ways to evacuate and bring everything you need.

Watch more: Occupiers fire at Lysychansk, fierce fights in Severodonetsk proceed, - Haidai. VIDEO

"Lysychansk is under full Ukrainian control. The city is under constant shelling, but 'quiet' evacuations are taking place and humanitarian supplies are being delivered daily," Haidai added.

He also called the situation in the satellite villages of Severodonetsk difficult: "There were difficult battles in Metelkino. We are waiting for the night events".