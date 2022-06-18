In Eastern direction during June 18, 87 occupants, 1 tank, 5 mortars, 1 drone were destroyed- OTG "East"
Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational and Tactical group "East"
The message notes: "Today, June 18, our soldiers destroyed: personnel - 87, tanks - 1, mortars - 5, ATT - 52, special equipment - 1, UAV - 1, ammunition warehouse - 2."
