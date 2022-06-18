In Eastern direction during June 18, 87 occupants, 1 tank, 5 mortars, 1 drone were destroyed- OTG "East"

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational and Tactical group "East"

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the Command.

The message notes: "Today, June 18, our soldiers destroyed: personnel - 87, tanks - 1, mortars - 5, ATT - 52, special equipment - 1, UAV - 1, ammunition warehouse - 2."

