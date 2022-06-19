Ukraine is ready for Russia's use of nuclear weapons, - Danilov

Ukraine is ready for any scenario.

Ukraine is ready for the use of tactical nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation, said the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov in an interview with The Globe and Mail, Censor.NET reports with reference to zn.ua.

Kremlin propagandists are openly threatening the world with nuclear weapons. Therefore, European politicians allow the possibility of using tactical nuclear, chemical or biological weapons.

Read more: We will use nuclear weapons if necessary to defend our sovereignty, - Putin

Ukraine is preparing for Russia's violation of new rules of war, including the use of chemical, biological or even tactical nuclear weapons.