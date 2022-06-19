Сouncil exempted servicemen from paying military service

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the State Border Guard Service, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Department of State Protection, the State Special Communications Service and other legitimate military formations are exempt from military service.

The relevant law (№7432) was passed by the Verkhovna Rada on Sunday by 314 votes with the required minimum of 226 votes, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Implementation of this bill does not require additional costs from the state or local budget," said in an explanatory note to the bill, according to which the document will improve the financial situation of servicemen.

The military tax was introduced in 2014 at 1.5% of salary. In 2014-2021, its revenues amounted to UAH 131.9 billion, in particular in 2021 - UAH 28.6 billion.

