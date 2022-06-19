Increasing hostile activity from Russia shoual be expected this week, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that this week Russia will demonstratively attack Ukraine, as well as other European countries.

This was reported by the head of state in a video address, according to Censor.NЕТ.

According to Zelensky, this week Ukraine will receive a response from the European Union on the status of the candidate.

"This week, I will publish new appeals, including to Europeans. I will use every opportunity to defend the European perspective for Ukraine, for each of us, and to gather new supporters for us.

Obviously, Russia should be expected to increase hostile activity. On purpose - indicative. This week. And not only against Ukraine, but also against other European countries. We are preparing. We are ready. We are warning our partners, "Zelensky stressed.

