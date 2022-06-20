In morning, occupiers fired artillery at Sumy region, - Zhyvytskyi

Russian troops continue to fire on Sumy region from their territory.

The head of the Sumy regional military administration Dmitry Zhyvytskyi reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"Today, at about half past five in the morning, the Russians fired on the Seredino-Budsku community from their territory. Artillery fire, 30 arrivals. There are no casualties or destruction," the head of the region said.

