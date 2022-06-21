Zelensky will speak at NATO summit in Madrid online, - OP

President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak online at the first session of the NATO summit on June 29-30 in Madrid.

This was stated by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Igor Zhovkva at a briefing, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"The President of Ukraine ... was invited to participate in the summit in the online format. The President of Ukraine was invited to speak at the first session of this summit, that is, the first constituent session, where all 30 leaders of NATO member states will be present," Zhovkva said.

He noted that the event will result in the adoption of a new NATO strategic concept for the next ten years, as well as a final statement. According to the deputy head of the OP, the issues of Ukraine and Russian aggression will take a significant place in these documents.

Zholkva also said that next week President Zelensky will take part in the summit of the Group of Seven.