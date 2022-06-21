Another 993 people were evacuated from occupied Kharkiv region, - RMA

Another 993 people, including 254 children, were evacuated from the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Synehubiv reported about it in the telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

It is noted that more than 30 buses to Chuguev and Kharkiv were used for the evacuation.

"Thanks to the Czech initiative" Helping to leave ", as well as to the Kharkiv volunteers of the organizations Eventroom, Kharkiv Help, Help me, Kharkiv," Unbreakable Kharkiv "and ETOC for their help in organizing the evacuation.I would also like to thank all the services involved in the evacuation: emergency physicians, psychologists of the regional department of the SES, National Police, border guards, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, local authorities, the Red Cross, etc.," added Synehubiv.

"I want to emphasize that we communicate daily with representatives of the temporarily occupied communities. We are doing everything possible to help our citizens," the head of the region said.

