Zelensky signed Law on Ratification of Istanbul Convention

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the Law on Ratification of the Istanbul Convention.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

"Signed! Law on ratification of the Istanbul Convention. Its main content is simple, but extremely important. It is a commitment to protect women from violence and various forms of discrimination. We share European values. For us, human life and health is the highest value, "the statement reads.

As reported, on June 20, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the Istanbul Convention.

The Istanbul Convention is an international treaty of the Council of Europe that criminalizes violence against women, domestic violence, harassment, forced marriages, abortions and sterilization.