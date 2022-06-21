Ukrainian army strengthens defense in Luhansk region with tactical moves - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the situation at the front.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the appeal of President.

"The situation at the front line is without significant changes. With the help of tactical movements, the Ukrainian army is strengthening its defense in the Luhansk region - it is really tougher there now. The occupants are pressing very seriously in the Donetsk direction as well.

In Kharkiv region - brutal and cynical Russian artillery shelling. They give nothing to the occupiers, but the Russian army is deaf to any rationality. It just destroys, just kills - shows its commanders in this way that it doesn't seem to be standing still.

In the south we defend our Mykolaiv Region, our Zaporizhzhya Region, we gradually liberate Kherson Region," Zelensky noted.

