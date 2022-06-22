Belarus launches mobilization training near Ukrainian border

Mobilization exercises with military commissariats of the Gomel region of Belarus will continue from June 22 to July 1. A training meeting of conscripts is planned.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service Ministry of Defense of Belarus.

"The training is held annually. Last year, a similar training was held with the military commissariats of the Mogilev region. The goal is to check the readiness of the military commissariats to perform tasks as assigned," reads the report.

The training will practice supplementary staffing of the military commissariats by calling up conscripts in the reserve. During the stay at the military assembly, classes will be held with servicemen.

Special operations units of the Armed Forces of Belarus will take part in the exercise to create a situation close to the real one.

The Gomel region borders on the Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Zhitomir regions of Ukraine.