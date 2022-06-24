People's Bayraktar Project by Prytula Raises Money for 4 Drones instead of 3

Ukrainians have raised 600 million hryvnias in three days, which will be enough to buy four Bayraktars.

According to Censor.NЕТ which refers to the social networks, this was reported by the volunteer himself.



"One week was set aside to collect the amount of 500 million hryvnias, but our invincible people managed to collect 600,000,000 even quicker !!!



"I thank everyone who joined the People's Bayraktar project !!! It really was a project that united everyone, regardless of age, gender or religion! I love you all and I am proud to breathe the same air with you!" said Prytula.

