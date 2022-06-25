Occupied Severodonetsk is 90% destroyed - Gaidai

The head of Luhansk regional military administration, Serhiy Haidai, said that occupied Severodonetsk had been 90% destroyed.

Haidai noted: "Severodonetsk has been occupied. After the withdrawal of units of our troops, the enemy is consolidated in the regional center of Severodonetsk and satellite villages: Sirotyn, Voronovo and Borivsky.

It is now possible to leave Severodonetsk only through the temporarily occupied territories.

The Russian are establishing order in the city, appointing a "commandant", filming propaganda stories with people coming out of the shelters of "Azot". The city is 90% destroyed, it will be extremely difficult to survive there, it will be impossible to restore utility services for the invaders.

We will return our city! This is short-lived…"

