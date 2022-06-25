Explosions were heard in Rivne region

Locals heard several explosions in Rivne region during an air raid.

As Censor.NЕТ reports, this was informed via telegram channel Suspilne Rivne.

"In Rivne region, explosions are reported in one of the districts. Details will be published after the official information is released," the statement said.

Local telegrams also say that a total of four explosions were heard.

Please be reminded that no photos or videos of the crash site should be taken.