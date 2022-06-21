In Mariupol there was powerful explosion at Azovstal, minus two occupants

In Mariupol, the occupants decided to mine the territory of the Azovstal plant. During the demining an explosion was heard by half the city.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram channel by advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko.

He noted that today Russian sappers, together with the military, carried out demining of the territory of Azovstal plant in the area of blast furnace shops.

"The result - minus two occupants went singing along with Kobzon. Half the city heard the explosion," the report said.

According to Andriushchenko, to add more tragedy to the situation, the occupiers for some reason called their own soldiers "power engineers".

"It must be a shame to admit that Mariupol continues to resist even after the evacuation of the Heroic Garrison of Mariupol.

Glory to Ukraine and death to the Russian occupiers! Mariupol. Azovstal. Revenge forever," the message said.