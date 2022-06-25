ENG
Zelensky awarded 237 defenders of Ukraine with state awards, 17 of them postmortem

President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded 237 Defenders of Ukraine with state awards, 17 of them posthumously.

Relevant decrees are published on the president's website, informs Сensor.NЕТ.

For personal courage and selfless actions in defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, loyalty to the military oath, the Ukrainian soldiers were awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, "For Courage", Danylo Halytsky, medals "For Military Service in Ukraine", "Defender of the Fatherland", "For saved lives ".

The list of winners can be found at the link 1 and 2.

Read more: Zelenskyi appropriated title of Hero of Ukraine and awarded 269 Ukrainian soldiers

