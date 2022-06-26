Occupiers fired on two communities in Sumy region, Zhyvytskyi

Today, at about half past eight in the morning, the enemy opened mortar fire on the Shalygin community in the Sumy region.

The head of the Sumy regional military administration Dmitro Zhyvytskyi reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, 14 explosions were recorded.

"Information on casualties and destruction is being clarified," the head of the region said.

It is also reported that between 5 and 6 am the Russians fired mortars at the Yunak community, there are 10 explosions.

"Preliminarily: there are no victims," Zhyvytskyi sums up.

