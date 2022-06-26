ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16617 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
19 407 16
explosion (1164) Cherkasy (27) Cherkasy region (46)

Two explosions were heard in Cherkasy region

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

вибух,черкаси

The information about the explosions was confirmed by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets.

According to Censor.NET, he reported about it in the telegram channel to the Cherkasy regional state administration

"We have two explosions in the Cherkasy region. We are finding out the details. Stay in the shelters! Do not publish photos and videos. Do not report the location. Our safety depends on it!", the statement reads.

Watch more: Missile strike on Kyiv: rescuers pull people and animals out of rubble. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 