Johnson and Macron agreed to intensify military assistance to Ukraine

During a meeting on Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to intensify efforts to supply military aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by Downing Street, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Prime Minister Johnson and President Macron noted the need to support Ukraine in order to strengthen it. (...) Macron welcomed the Prime Minister's continued military support for Ukraine, and the leaders agreed to intensify this work," the press release reads. distributed by Johnson's office.

In addition, the leaders agreed to continue and strengthen close cooperation between London and Paris in areas such as defense and security.

Johnson and Macron met on the sidelines of the G7 summit on June 26-28 in Bavaria.

