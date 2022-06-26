Ukraine's international support causes Putin headache, - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Ukraine's international support was causing a "headache" for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as evidenced by regular shelling of Kyiv by the occupiers.

According to Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net.

According to Scholz, Russia's missile strikes on Kyiv's homes "demonstrate the importance of international unity in support of Ukraine."

"It is safe to say that Putin did not pay attention to this, and it still causes him a headache - huge international support for Ukraine, but, of course, also the courage and bravery of Ukrainians in defending their country," said the German Chancellor.

He noted that the rocket attack on Kyiv shows the correct position of Western countries, which continue to support Ukraine.

