Turkey has officially refused to impose sanctions on Russia

Turkey will not join the sanctions imposed by the West against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to the Glavkom, this was announced on June 26 by the official representative of the President of Turkey Ibrahim Kalin on Haberturk TV channel.

According to him, sanctions against Russia will do more damage to the Turkish economy than Russia.

"We do not impose sanctions on Russia after the war in Ukraine. Of course, we must protect the interests of our country. Our economic relations are such that the imposition of sanctions will do more harm to the Turkish economy than Russia. We have taken a clear position. The West has also adopted this ...

We have energy relations with Russia. "Because we depend on foreign energy sources, we are developing relations with Russia as well as with Iran," the statement said.

Western countries continue to impose sanctions on the aggressor country in response to the invasion of Ukraine. The European Union is discussing the seventh package of restrictive measures.

