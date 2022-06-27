ENG
Zelensky wants war in Ukraine to end by winter

President Volodymyr Zelensky wants the war in Ukraine to end by winter.

He stated this to the G7 leaders during his online address, Censor.NET informs with reference to Reuters.

It is noted that the head of state also asked to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, strengthen sanctions against Russia and security guarantees.

In addition, Zelensky asked for help in exporting grain from Ukraine and in rebuilding the country after the war.

