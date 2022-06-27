Another missile strike on Sloviansk. Russian hit almost city center. There are dead and wounded, - mayor Lyakh

Russian troops launched several missile strikes on Sloviansk, Donetsk region. After the night shelling, a rocket strike was launched in the morning almost in the center of the city.

As informs Censor.NET, the Sloviansk mayor Vadym Lyakh reports about it.

"Unfortunately, today's events in Sloviansk were not limited to a night" arrival "in the multi-storey sector of Novy Pobut Street. In the morning, houses on Torska Street and the adjacent private sector were damaged by the rocket strike. message.

Lyakh notes that it is almost the center of the city and there are no military facilities.

"Russia is at war with the civilian population. And this is a war of annihilation. Don't wait for it to arrive at your home. Leave!" The mayor added.