Rashists with artillery fired at Sumy region, 1 person wounded - RMA

Sumy region was shelled from artillery from the territory of the Russian Federation.

This was stated by Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"From 4 pm, the Russians began shelling with artillery. More than 40 arrivals in the Krasnopillya community. One person was injured.

After 10 pm, the enemy opened fire on the Bilopillya community," Zhyvytskyi said.

