Explosions were heard in the Dnipro during the air alarm, reports of a hit were reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

At the same time, People's Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko reports about the "arrival".

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov confirmed the information and asked not to leave the shelter.

