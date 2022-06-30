We do not plan to leave Lysychansk - General Staff

Ukrainian units do not plan to retreat from Lysychansk. The opponent is not successful now.

Oleksii Hromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"At the moment, there is no retreat in the plans of the units that carry out the task of defending the settlement of Lysychansk. The task is being carried out from the defense of the settlement. In the morning, the enemy also began conducting assault operations from various directions against our defenders. The troops are carrying out the task, the battle continues, for this time in there is no enemy of success," said Hromov.

Read more: Greece is ready to provide ships to transport grain from Ukraine, - Stoltenberg