Zmiinyi Island after the escape of the Russian occupiers. PHOTOS

The withdrawal of Russian troops from Snake Island in the Black Sea is confirmed by recent satellite images.

According to Censor.NЕТ, Sky News, published photos taken by Maxar Technologies.

The satellite images show smoke from burning cars and buildings in places in the northern part of Zmiiny island. The photos appeared after Russia announced today the withdrawal of the garrison from the island.

Read more: Military operation on Zmiiny will last until complete liberation of island, - Budanov

Zmiinyi Island after the escape of the Russian occupiers 01
Zmiinyi Island after the escape of the Russian occupiers 02

Read more: Russia withdrew its garrison from Zmiinyi Island, calling it "goodwill step"

