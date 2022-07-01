ENG
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Over past day, Russian troops killed 4 and wounded 18 people in Donetsk region. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the past day, June 30, Russian troops killed 4 civilians of Donetsk region, 18 more people were injured.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"On June 30, the Russians killed 4 civilians of Donetsk region: in Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Gostroma and Siversk. Another 18 people were wounded," the head of the RMA wrote.

According to the published infographic, in total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian invaders have killed 545 and wounded 1,425 civilians in Donetsk region.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovas.

