Enemy is entrenched in area of Verkhnokamyanka in Donetsk direction, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. 07/02/2022.

"The 129th day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform the task of covering the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the border areas of the Brest and Gomel regions on a rotational basis. Training on guiding pontoon crossings is being conducted. There were no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

There are no significant changes in the Seversky direction. The enemy fired at the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Studenok, Tovstodubov, Nova Sloboda and Bilopillya.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is defending the previously occupied positions. He carried out shelling from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Zolochiv, Khrestishche, Molodova, Korobochkine, Velyka Babka, Malynivka, Ivanovka, Cherkaska Lozova, Slatine, and Chepil. He led an assault in the area of ​​Dementiivka settlement, was unsuccessful, withdrew. He carried out an airstrike near Verkhniy Saltiv and Prudyanka. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of the "Orlan-10" UVA.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy continues to defend. He shelled the Dolyna, Kurulka, Adamivka, and Barvinkove ​​districts with artillery. Our soldiers once again successfully repulsed the assault in the area of ​​the settlement of Bohorodychne.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy shelled civilian infrastructure near Ivano-Daryivka and Zolotarivka. As a result of the hostilities, it was established in the area of ​​the Verkhnokamianka settlement.

In the Kramatorsk direction, enemy shelling was recorded near Bilohorivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers shelled our positions with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Kodema and Berestove. Near the latter, reconnaissance was carried out by combat. Ukrainian soldiers resolutely fought back and forced the enemy to retreat.

On the Avdiivka, Kurakhivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizha directions, the enemy fired artillery of various calibers on the districts of Avdiivka, Opytne, Netailovy, Pavlivka, Orikhiv, Malynivka, Novosilka, and Novoandriivka. He carried out airstrikes near Pavlivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped the enemy's offensive in the area of ​​Novomykhailivka settlement and pushed it back.

In the South Bug direction, the occupiers continue systematic shelling of civilian and military infrastructure with barrel and rocket artillery. Aerial reconnaissance of the UVA is conducted. As a result of the actions of the Ukrainian soldiers, the enemy left the settlement of Ivanivka.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff.

