Western Europe is raising fascist monster in Ukraine - Lukashenko

Oleksandr Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, said that Western countries are allegedly planning to seize the border territories of Belarus and are raising a fascist monster in Ukraine.

Lukashenko made such a statement at a meeting on the occasion of Independence Day, Censor.NET informs with reference to "BELTA".

The Belarusian dictator devoted a large part of his speech to the times of the Second World War.

"We have to face the truth: the new Nazism is no longer just raising its head, it has become full-fledged. We see it in the geopolitical appetites of our Western neighbors, who eagerly look at the border territories of Belarus and Ukraine. And they are not even ashamed to openly talk about possible annexation," Lukashenko said.

In his speech, he compared Ukraine with fascist Germany.

"Just like in the last century, behind these processes is still the same civilized Western Europe, which first raised a monster named fascist Germany, and then, in order to survive, threw itself into the arms of those whom it so badly wanted to defeat until recently. History repeats itself. A monster is being raised in Ukraine," Lukashenko believes, adding that they are trying to create an image of the enemy out of Belarusians.

