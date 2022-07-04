In Dnepropetrovsk region, civilians exploded on projectile during field work

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, not far from Ingulets, during field work, local residents were blown up by a cluster projectile. One person died, another was hospitalized with multiple shrapnel wounds.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Nataliya Humenyuk during a briefing.

"Local residents near Ingulets exploded on the remains of cluster shells during field work. One died, and one was taken to the hospital with numerous shrapnel wounds. This indicates that the enemy continues to use prohibited cluster shells, which do not explode immediately, but for a long time retain the same danger that people are exposed to later," she said.

