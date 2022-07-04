Zelenskyi awarded 195 servicemen, 75 of them posthumously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded state awards to 195 servicemen, including 75 posthumously.

The corresponding decree was published on the official website of the head of state, informs Censor.NET.

The soldiers were awarded for their personal courage and selfless actions in defense of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, loyalty to the military oath.

In particular, servicemen were awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky III degree, the Order "For Courage" I degree, the Order "For Courage" II degree, and the medal "For Military Service to Ukraine" and the medal "Defender of the Fatherland".

The list of awardees can be found at the link.