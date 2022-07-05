Beaches in Odessa region will not be open this summer - RMA

The leadership of the Odessa region together with the Odessa City Council decided not to open the beaches for recreation this summer season.

Thsi was stated by Maksym Marchenko, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"About the opening of beaches in the summer season. It is worth remembering that the war continues and the occupiers are launching missile strikes on the area, killing civilians.

And large gatherings of people anywhere are potentially very dangerous. ... Our main task is to preserve the lives and health of the region's residents. Therefore, together with the City Council it was decided not to open the beaches", - said Marchenko.

At the beaches of Odessa and the region installed new fences that block access to the sea, the official said. He called on the inhabitants of the region with understanding of the requirements of the administration, aimed at safety.

