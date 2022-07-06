Representatives of clergy of OCU and UOC met to overcome division

On July 5, representatives of the clergy of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church held a meeting on the territory of Sophia of Kyiv.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko announced this on Facebook.

"The ice has broken! Today, when war presents us with new challenges, everything superfluous is left behind.

"Yesterday, on the day of the memory of His Beatitude Metropolitan Volodymyr, a historic meeting of the clergy of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church took place on the territory of Sophia of Kyiv," the minister wrote.

Tkachenko emphasized: "Overcoming division, serving the people of Ukraine and building our common home are our common goals. I believe that this meeting is the beginning of a new, wise, strong path of our Churches for the sake of a free and peaceful future of Ukraine. And the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine and the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience will contribute to this in every possible way."

See more: Army of Russian Federation destroyed or damaged 353 objects of cultural heritage, most - in Kharkiv region, - Tkachenko. INFOGRAPHICS