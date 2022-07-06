"Prime Minister's job is to lead country through tough times," Johnson refused to resign

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to resign at the request of some members of his government.

Boris Johnson remains "absolutely determined" and has no intention of resigning, despite calls from his cabinet ministers to heed the position of the Conservative majority. This is according to an extended publication on the website of the British TV channel Sky News, citing sources in the country's government.

"The Prime Minister (Boris Johnson - ed.) wants to continue the fight and is likely to make new ministerial appointments this evening after an avalanche of resignations," the channel notes.

Furthermore, it is noted that Johnson himself relies in his position on the mandate given to him by 14 million people, and that the only way for him to leave may be for the party to decide to take the mandate away from him.

At least 38 senior members of the British government have resigned, significantly undermining Boris Johnson's position. Ideas are already being discussed in London about the possibility of changing the rules in order to hold a new vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

The resignations in Johnson's government reportedly began on Tuesday after Downing Street admitted the Prime Minister was aware of allegations of misconduct by disgraced MP Chris Pincher in 2019 before hiring him as deputy speaker.