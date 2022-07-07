Rashysts are shelling Mykolaiv region, 18 people were injured last day

The Russian occupiers continue to attack the Mykolaiv region, as a result of which 18 people were injured.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Council, Hanna Zamazeyeva, informs Censor.NET.

"Populations of Bashtan and Mykolaiv districts were hit. Shelling was recorded in Ochakivska, Shirokivska, Berezneguvatska, Pervomaiska, Kutsurubska and Galitsynivska communities.

In general, 18 people were injured in the Mykolayiv region over the past day. There are no children among the victims," the message reads.

