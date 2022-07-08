Accusing Ukraine of Nazism is bad joke, - Zelenskyi

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that he feels aggression because of accusations of Nazism in Ukraine, which at the same time look like a joke.

He said this in an interview with CNN, reports Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"When I hear this from Russia, there are two feelings: the first is aggression because of this injustice. Then comes the second feeling, which is more fair. What they say is funny to me. It looks like a joke, like a caricature," he said.

"In a state like Ukraine, with such multinationality, with people who communicate in different languages, many of whom know the Russian language better than many Russians. When one person can have Ukrainian, Jewish blood, Belarusian, Greek, Russian roots. To these people who were occupied during the Second World War completely... Our ancestors are not there, they were shot because they have Jewish origin, their blood is not like that," he said.

"I thought it was gone, but now it's coming back. These statements are from sick people. You can't laugh at a disease, a disease can be cured. But what I hear from them is a disease that cannot be cured. They themselves wanted to be sick," said Zelensky.

Read more: Zelensky urged major independent oil trader to stop supplies from Russia