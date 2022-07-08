Verkhovna Rada and French Senate signed agreement on parliamentary cooperation

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, and the Chairman of the Senate of the French Republic, Gérard Larcher, signed the Declaration of Intent of Parliamentary Partnership.

The signing of the document took place on Friday as part of their joint briefing, which was preceded by a working meeting, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Ukraine's aspiration to join the European Union will be realized by the signing of the Declaration on Cooperation, ... within the framework of which we will be able to provide Ukraine with our support and assistance in a practical sense on the way to joining the European Union," Larcher said.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Parliament, according to the Declaration, the parties declare their intention to encourage exchange, partnership or twinning between local self-government bodies in order to consolidate in the long term and at the local level the bonds of solidarity between the two countries, as well as to exchange experience, knowledge and practical skills of the process of Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

The signed document also states that the parties support the development of their relations through inter-parliamentary friendship groups and specialized committees, in particular, the committees on foreign affairs, defense and European affairs.

