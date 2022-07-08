Office of PGO officially confirmed that SBI destroyed secret materials on several high-profile cases, - Romaliyska. DOCUMENT

Journalist Iryna Romaliyska received an official response from the Office of the PGO, which confirms the fact that the SBI destroyed secret and secret materials on several important criminal cases.

As Censor.NET informs, Romaliyska wrote about this on Facebook.

She noted: "Well, now it's official. The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine officially confirmed to me: the SBI has destroyed secret and secret materials on several important criminal cases.

In particular: "Kharkiv agreements"; Medvedchuk's "coal case"; the involvement of the former head of the SSU Yakymenko in the shootings on the Maidan; impoverishment of the Ukrainian army (suspects - Yanukovych, Zamana, Lebedev, Salamatin); cases in which Poroshenko appears (production of warships at "Kuzna na Rybalskyi", the appointment of Semochka as deputy of the Foreign Intelligence Service, order on passage of ships through the Kerch Strait").

Today, the press service of the SBI rather rudely said that I lie and manipulate. But - no.

Now this is officially confirmed by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, responding to my request.

"We inform you that according to the information of the State Bureau of Investigation, which is at the disposal of the Office of the Prosecutor General, separate material carriers of secret information in the criminal proceedings you requested, in which the procedural management is carried out by prosecutors, were destroyed by the Office of Regime-Secret Work and Information Protection of the State Bureau of Investigation.

The prosecutors in the specified criminal proceedings did not give consent for the destruction of these materials," the Office wrote to me.

They added that they are now trying to recover the destroyed secret materials. "Currently, prosecutors and investigators are taking measures aimed at restoring the destroyed material carriers of classified information, by establishing and retrieving copies that were kept in other institutions," the OGPU writes.

That's right. I am now waiting for a new statement by Olha Chikanova that the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine is now spreading "unverified and manipulative information". With an exclamation mark".

