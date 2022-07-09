Ukraine will receive $1.7 billion grant, - Shmyhal

Ukraine will receive a $1.7 billion grant from the Single Donor Trust Fund created by the International Development Bank, the International Development Association, and USAID.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"These are the results of the agreements reached by the development partners due to the large-scale aggression against Ukraine unleashed by Russia. The grant will be involved on a free, non-refundable basis in the state budget of Ukraine from USAID with the support of the IBRD and IDA," the message says.

It is also noted that the funds will be directed to cover the costs of the state budget for the payment of medical services under the medical guarantee program. This is extremely important support from our American partners.

See more: Over past day, occupiers shelled three settlements in Zaporizhia. PHOTOS