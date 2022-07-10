2 124 11
Canada announced preparation of sanctions against Russian industry
Canada plans to introduce sanctions against Russian industrial production.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by рress service of Canada Foreign Ministry.
In particular, the sanctions will apply to land and pipeline transport, metal production, vehicles, computers, electronic, electrical and mechanical equipment.
Earlier, Canada imposed sanctions against 30 individuals and 15 legal entities from Russia, including against Roskomnadzor.
