Rocket hit high-rise building in Chasovoy Yar. Number of dead has increased to 10 people

Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Chasovoy Yar in the Donetsk region. The rocket hit the 5th-floor building. So far, 10 people have died.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the State Emergency Department of the Donetsk region.

"At 11:26, during emergency rescue operations, the body of 1 more deceased person was discovered (the questionnaire data is being clarified). A total of 10 dead bodies have been found at the scene since the beginning of the work, 5 people have been rescued from the rubble," the report says.



