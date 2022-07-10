Biden goes to Middle East to find Soviet weapons for Ukraine - New York Times

The agenda of US President Joe Biden's Middle East tour, which will take place on July 13-16, includes the search for Soviet-made weapons for Ukraine.

The New York Times writes about it, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.Net.

According to the publication, the USA does not want to put pressure on President Volodymyr Zelensky and demand a peace agreement with Russia, but there are already concerns about how much longer it will be possible to provide such a high level of material support to Ukraine.

"According to some estimates, the military aid package approved by Congress should last until the second quarter of next year. But the question is how long the current supply of weapons and ammunition can last without worsening the military readiness of the United States," the publication said.

Therefore, American officials call on third countries to hand over the remnants of Soviet-made weapons with which the Armed Forces of Ukraine are familiar.

The item will be on the agenda of Mr. Biden's visit to the Middle East next week, when he is scheduled to meet with the leaders of Arab states that were once clients of the Soviet Union.