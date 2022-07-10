ENG
Occupiers cannot capture Bilogorivka in Luhansk region, - head of RMA

As of the Sunday evening, July 10, the Russian occupiers are anable to capture Belogorivka in Luhansk region.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this was written on telegram by the head of RMA, Serhii Gaidai.

"Battles continue in Bilogorivka. The Orks cannot advance. Thanks to the skill of the Ukrainian military on the battlefield and the work of artillerymen in destroying enemy ammunition depots, Luhansk is still holding on. The number of attacks and shelling has decreased, without their artillery, the occupiers are almost powerless," he wrote.

